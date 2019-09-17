Nick Saban to be inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

The idea of Alabama’s head coach getting inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame undoubtedly feels like sacrilege to some fans who wear a lot of gold and purple. But that idea will become a reality in June of 2020.

Nick Saban was announced Tuesday as one of the 2020 inductees to the state’s sports hall. Saban will part of an eight-person class that even includes Phil Robertson of the “Duck Dynasty” TV show and former New Orleans Saints WR Joe Horn — the guy who once pulled a cell phone out from underneath the padding of a goal post after scoring a touchdown.

Saban is, of course, going into the hall for his success as LSU’s coach. The former Tigers coach came to Baton Rouge from Michigan State ahead of the 2000 season and compiled a record of 48-16 with the Tigers and the team won the 2003 BCS Championship with a Sugar Bowl win over Oklahoma.

It’s what happened after the 2004 season that, of course, LSU fans won’t forget. Saban left to go to the NFL and took the Miami Dolphins head coaching job. After two not-so-successful seasons with the Dolphins, Saban came back to college football and took the job at Alabama where he’s been ever since.

When Saban won the BCS Championship at Alabama in 2009 he became just the second coach (along with Bear Bryant) to win national titles at multiple schools within the SEC. He’s won four more titles with the Crimson Tide since and Alabama has an eight-game winning streak over LSU that began with the BCS Championship Game after the 2012 season.

Saban, Robertson, Horn and others like former NFL CB Charles Tillman and former NBA player Kerry Kittles will be officially inducted on June 27.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

