What Nick Saban thinks of the way Alabama football players have practiced

Nick Saban doesn't seem upset with the way Alabama football players have practiced in recent weeks.

He was asked Wednesday during the SEC coaches teleconference how effective leaders on the team have been at monitoring and being vocal about practice habits of teammates.

"I don't think we've had bad practice habits," Saban said.

Sure, there are times where things haven't been done particularly well and need to be corrected, Saban said, but overall, he didn't share any frustrations with the Crimson Tide's practices.

"I've been pretty pleased with the way players on the team that are leaders on the team have responded and tried to hold people accountable," Saban said.

On Tuesday, sophomore offensive guard Tyler Booker said on "the Next Round Live" the energy wasn't where it needed to be before the loss to Texas.

"We took winning for granted like we did last year," Booker said. "We beat Middle Tennessee and we just had to bring a different energy level and a different level of focus. There was energy and there was focus, but it wasn’t where it needed to be.”

No. 10 Alabama (1-1) will face South Florida (1-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban doesn't think Alabama football has had bad practice habits