Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

Alabama coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19.

Saban, the former Dolphins head coach and the most successful college football coach of the 21st Century, confirmed today that he tested positive.

“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” Saban said in a statement released by Alabama. “I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home.”

Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne also tested positive for COVID-19.

Saban will presumably miss Saturday’s game between No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia, which is the biggest game of this college football season so far. Sarkisian, the former Falcons offensive coordinator and former USC and University of Washington head coach, would fill in for Saban as Alabama’s coach if the Georgia game goes on as scheduled.

