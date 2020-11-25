Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

For the second time this season, Alabama coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19. But this time it is not believed to be a false positive.

Saban tested positive last month but then tested negative on all subsequent tests and had no symptoms, so it was regarded as a false positive. Saban has now tested positive again and is experiencing symptoms.

“This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19,” Alabama said in a statement. “He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home.”

Saban’s No. 1 Alabama team has its biggest rivalry game, the Iron Bowl against No. 22 Auburn, on Saturday.

