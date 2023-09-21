Nick Saban tells Pat McAfee why he views Alabama's quarterback uncertainty as a motivator

It took only a couple of minutes into Nick Saban’s weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday for the Alabama coach to face what’s likely the biggest question facing his program right now — the Crimson Tide’s quarterback situation.

Saban used both Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson in an underwhelming 17-3 win at South Florida in Week 3 before reappointing Jalen Milroe as the team’s starter for Saturday’s SEC opener against No. 16 Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide coach said the shuffling at the position was a way not only to get Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson playing time, but also to see how they would react to the situations in which he placed them.

“The other quarterbacks had very close competition and they didn’t really get much of an opportunity to play,” Saban said of Buchner and Simpson. “We started this conversation with the fact that, 'Hey, we’re going to maybe look at somebody else playing the position. It may last for a quarter or whatever, but then you’ve got to get ready to play and I want to see you handle this.' Everybody handles frustrations a little differently. Sometimes, you’ve got to direct your frustration and make it a motivator. You can get upset by it, you can get angry by it, but you can also get motivated by it.”

Buchner and Simpson both struggled in the rain-soaked win against South Florida, combining to go 10 of 23 for 107 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Though he didn’t throw a pass in the game, Milroe was tested by Saban, as well. The redshirt sophomore was seen on the sideline encouraging his teammates and remaining an active presence — which is exactly what his coach wanted.

“I think in the end this will make him better,” Saban said.

"Everybody handles frustration a little differently and I think sometimes you gotta make it a motivator..



After years of having one successful starter replace another — going from Jalen Hurts to Tua Tagovailoa to Mac Jones to Bryce Young — No. 12 Alabama’s uncertainty at quarterback has raised larger questions about what the team might be able to accomplish the rest of the season, particularly with a 34-24 home loss to Texas already on its resume.

Later in his answer, Saban referenced Michael Jordan when discussing his quarterback situation, noting that among the NBA legend’s invitees to his Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction were the high school basketball coach who famously cut him and the player who earned the final spot on the team ahead of him.

What was seen by some as petty and vindictive represented something else to Saban.

“He said, ‘This directed my feelings for my whole career in terms of how it motivated me to try to be the best player that I could be,’” Saban said. “We want our players when these things happen to direct their feelings in a way that’s going to help them be better players. Jalen did that this week and I’m pleased with his performance. He’s got nothing to prove here. He’s our guy. He’s the guy I have confidence in.”

Here are other highlights from Saban's interview:

Nick Saban on facing former assistant Lane Kiffin

“Lane did a fantastic job when he was here. We kind of went from old-school ball to modern-day ball in terms of doing some things with RPOs and really sort of set us off for the future of what we do on offense and what we’ve been able to do on offense. I have nothing but respect for Lane and the kind of coach he is. They’re doing a great job at Ole Miss. They’re one of the best offensive teams in the country in terms of yards, production and problems created by what they do. This is a challenge. It’s always a challenge when you play against good former assistants.”

Nick Saban on how he evaluates recruits in meetings with them

“I ask a guy a lot of times ‘What do you want to accomplish as a college player?’ They tell me and I say, ‘Well, what does that entail? What do you have to do to be a great player?’ If the guy’s sitting there 50 pounds overweight and he says ‘Nothing,’ then this guy must not have the right stuff. … I think that’s the most difficult thing to try to evaluate in recruiting. It’s not how fast a guy is or how high he can jump. It’s what is his mental makeup? What’s his psychological disposition toward being successful? That’s the hardest thing to judge.”

Nick Saban on how players deal with money earned from NIL

“I think that it obviously tests your maturity as a young man, when you’re 18, 19, 20 years old and you have a little more to deal with than what we did back in the day when we went to school. I do think it’s a challenge to how hungry you are and how motivated you are.”

Nick Saban on his outlook for Alabama moving forward

“I do believe in our team. I think we’ve got a lot of good people on our team. I think they worked hard. I don’t think we’ve executed and played as well as we’re capable of, so that’s a work in progress and something we need to improve on and improve quickly. It’s attention to detail, having discipline to do the little things right and creating those habits every day in practice in terms of what you do. That’s a challenge. It will be interesting to see how this team responds to that challenge because it’s something that we need to do better.”

Nick Saban on what he did this week that wasn't related to football

"Nothing."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nick Saban views Alabama's QB uncertainty as a motivator