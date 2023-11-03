Nick Saban talks about if Tommy Rees’ knowledge of Brian Kelly will effect the game plan

Tommy Rees is no stranger to Brian Kelly.

Not only did he serve as his offensive coordinator, but he also played for him. Does his knowledge of Kelly give Alabama any kind of advantage this weekend, though? If nothing else, it is an interesting question. Rees has a plethora of knowledge on how Kelly likes to run things on and off the field.

That was at Notre Dame, though. His methods may have changed when he stepped foot onto the bayou. Pat McAfee asked Nick Saban if Rees’ knowledge would be able to help them in the big game this Saturday night.

“I think probably a little more media fodder, because when you actually do the scouting reports and look at the film and do all the cut-ups – we’ve got probably 100 different cut-ups that we watch about things – they kind of get it what we’re doing, we kind of get it, what they’re doing,” Saban said, per On3. “So if you had any inside information, it probably wouldn’t be much to add on to what you would learn through the course of your preparation.”

Saban doesn’t see it as an advantage. It’s just another week of scouting for him.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire