Nick Saban talks about his team heading into MTSU game
Here's what Alabama coach Nick Saban said ahead of the game versus MTSU.
Here's what Alabama coach Nick Saban said ahead of the game versus MTSU.
Alabama has been college football’s constant during Saban's tenure, the immovable object atop the sport. This season has a different vibe.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get you ready for Week 1 of the college football season by breaking down the biggest stories ahead of kickoff.
The Crimson Tide will have a new quarterback and two new coordinators in 2023.
Some teams might be flying commercial during the playoffs.
Prescott heard what fans and analysts have speculated too, and addressed it with Yahoo Sports.
Steve Wilks testified as part of an ongoing arbitration complaint against team owner Michael Bidwell.
College football is here, and Week 1 will bring us action from Thursday all the way through Monday.
"Relationships are repairable."
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald join forces for the last time as You Pod to Win the Game as they react to a wild news week around the NFL. Jonathan Taylor may never play another snap for the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys shock the world and trade for Trey Lance, Josh Jacobs gets a one-year deal, Joe Burrow returns to practice ahead of his contract extension, and the crew give their most surprising cuts from roster cutdown day.
John McEnroe joined ESPN's tennis coverage in 2009.
Who are our Super Bowl best bets?
Townsend has advanced past the second round only two other times in her career.
Here's how to watch the Nebraska vs. Minnesota game this week, plus the rest of the Week 1 college football schedule.
The Cardinals do not look like they're in for a fun year, but there's a better bet on the board.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the players he wishes he could draft on all of his 2023 teams.
Verstappen has won the last nine Formula 1 races and is -450 to win Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the AFC into four tiers: win-now, ascending, transition or rebuilding. Where does your team fall?
If you’re new to fantasy football, don’t worry, we have a how-to guide with everything you need to win and have fun!
Aaron Rodgers told Giants DE Jihad Ward, "I don't even know who you are, bro."