Nick Saban surprises 103-year-old WWII veteran with a video call

Alabama coach Nick Saban gave a 103-year-old veteran of World War II a great surprise earlier this week.

Saban called Alabama fan Major Wooten for a chat where Wooten revealed to Saban that he’d been a fan of Alabama football since 1938. He had never had the chance to meet the coach until Saban appeared on the screen in front of him.

“I enjoy your players and you,” Wooten told Saban. “The whole entire group.”

Wooten is currently in hospice care and turns 104 in December. He was drafted into service in 1943 and left for the war after his son Larry was born. He was part of the unit that landed on Utah Beach in 1944 during the Normandy landings.

Story continues

“You being a veteran, we really appreciate your service and all you did,” Saban said. “And I can’t imagine landing on Utah Beach back in the day, that must have been quite an experience. We appreciate your support for all these years and hope you’ve got many more years to come.”

Saban also told Wooten that he was hoping to have the team’s players back to campus in a few weeks. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said Thursday night at a virtual town hall that any decisions about the 2020 season would need to be made in July so that players could have the chance to properly train for the season.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:



