Nick Saban still not a fan of the impact the playoff has on other bowl games

Alabama coach Nick Saban likes the college bowl system. And as talk of expanding the College Football Playoff could maybe possibly start to get serious, Saban isn’t going to be someone leading the expansion charge.

Saban said Thursday ahead of No. 1 Alabama’s game vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (via ESPN) that the playoff and the talk of potentially expanding it continues to minimize bowl games and even possibly threatens the bowl system altogether.

“I think the playoff … continues to expand to minimize the importance of those games, maybe to the point where those game won’t even exist,” Saban said. “I’m not sure that is the best thing, overall, for college football.”

The bowl system has expanded since the playoff was implemented and new bowl games are set to begin in 2020.

Saban made similar remarks in 2016

Saban’s thoughts on the playoff and its impact on bowl games is consistent. Two years ago he said similar things when saying that he felt the emphasis on the playoff has led to players skipping non-playoff bowl games.

“It used to be to go to the Rose Bowl — when you played in the Big Ten that was the ultimate of any experience that you could ever have,” Saban said in 2016. “If you played in the SEC, going to the Sugar Bowl was that same thing. If you played in the Big 12, it was going to the Orange Bowl. So those things don’t exist anymore. We have a playoff, everyone’s interested in the playoff, no one is interested in anything else.”

“So now that that’s trickled down to the players, how can you blame the players for that? I can’t blame the players for that. I think what every player has to decided — and I would say every player — is I think every player probably benefits from playing really, really well. So I think when you play in big games and you play really, really well, I think that enhances your value as a player. That’s what I think. Now every player would have to make the decision between is that more important relative to protecting yourself. And I think that’s every player’s choice and I think that’s every player’s decision and I don’t know that there’s much more to say about it than that.”

Saban also talked about playoff expansion before the SEC Championship Game. He said the four-team playoff wasn’t a “perfect system” at the moment and he’d be good with an eight-team playoff … if conference championship games disappeared. As a coach in the SEC, Saban is fully aware that the SEC title game isn’t going anywhere. So he can say that knowing the idea isn’t happening.

And don’t worry, he talked about the minimization of bowl games in November as well. From the Tuscaloosa News:

“It’s not a perfect system the way it is now. I think if we eliminated the (conference) championship games and put eight teams in, it would make it even better. But I think the downside of that would affect a lot of the other bowl games in a negative way. I said when we started this whole playoff thing years ago, ‘It’s going to minimize the importance of bowl games. And bowl games are a tremendous, positive self-gratification for a lot of college football players, teams and people involved in programs. That it’s going to minimize the importance of going to a bowl game.’ I think that’s happened. That was a unique thing about college football that we don’t really have anymore. I think the bigger you make the playoff, the less important the bowl games are going to be. We’ve had players that choose not to play in a bowl game now. “The whole system, I think, probably needs to be evaluated to figure out what really might be the best way, but for the whole college football deal. I mean, every team, everyone. Is it just about the playoffs? If it’s that, we ought to just put 16 teams in the playoff and not have any bowl games. Just keep playing games like they do in Division II and all that. But if it’s important for the balance in all these areas, then I think that has to be taken into consideration as well.”

