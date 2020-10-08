Nick Saban is still found at Michigan State football. Just close your eyes and listen.

Nick Saban lives almost 800 miles away from Michigan State’s campus.

He’s three jobs and 21 years removed from his last days as the Spartans’ head coach. But in spirit and voice Saban still remains in East Lansing.

That much became clear Wednesday during a news conference held by Mel Tucker, the man who now holds the position Saban once occupied.

For approximately 30 minutes, Tucker shared his thoughts on the team he will lead in the inaugural year of his tenure without divulging too much. He talked about the importance of the process, went out of his way to make the distinction between a depth and “rep” chart, and told the media his focus is on the present instead of the future and the past.

Then, when the Zoom call was nearing its end, he thanked the reporters in his midst for publicizing the program and chronicling this new era of Spartans football.

It was as if Saban was giving Tucker his lines.

Just pull up an old Saban presser on YouTube to see for yourself and realize Tucker parrots his old boss.

Go to the one on March 21, 2017, when Saban bristled at a question about a position battle at right guard.

“We don’t have a depth chart right now,” Saban said. “We have a rep chart. It’s an organizational chart for repetitions. I know you all don’t get that concept, but I say it every year.”

Then pull up the Saban’s session with the media that took a few weeks later, on April 8.

“We always talk about being a team that nobody wants to play,” he said. “I think that comes from guys playing with relentless competitive spirit, trusting in the process of how we do things and what we do so you can play together as a team and be fast and physical in what you do and take care of the ball and finish plays.

Return to the search bar and find his news conference from Aug. 3, 2019.

“Focus on what’s happening now, understand that’s what you control and that’s what’s going to help you most in your future,” Saban told his audience that day.

Now, listen to Tucker from Wednesday.

He told reporters he wanted a team populated with “faster, stronger more explosive athletes that can sustain and play hard for four quarters or more, if needed.”

In another breath, he said, “We’re very process-driven here.”

Not long thereafter, he parried a question about outside expectations.

“We just make sure we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves,” he said. “And what we do now will determine what we do next. But we’re in the now.”

Tucker there summarized a core belief in Saban’s famed “Process,” a philosophy he developed at MSU with psychiatry professor Lonny Rosen. Since then, many of Saban’s assistants have adopted the same set of beliefs and used them to when they became head coaches.

They’re found throughout the Football Bowl Subdivision, where 10 men who once worked for Saban lead their own programs.

Tucker is one of them.

