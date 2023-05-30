Nick Saban speaks on unionizing college football players in NIL era

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is not afraid to speak out on important topics in college football. As one of the best coaches in the history of the game, his voice carries a lot of weight. In the SEC Spring meetings, he discussed the idea of a union to level the playing field when it comes to name, image, likeness (NIL).

Last offseason, Saban made headlines for talking about NIL and naming specifics programs and coaches that have utilized it in ways that allegedly boosted recruiting. Many will remember the brief feud that took place between Saban and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, which took a turn when Fisher hosted his own press conference to talk exclusively about Saban and the Aggies program’s recruiting practices.

Now, Saban speaks out again. At the SEC Spring meetings, Saban mentioned the possibility of treating players like employees and unionizing them to ensure there is a level playing field.

“Unionize it. Make it like the NFL. I mean, if it’s going to be the same for everyone, I think that’s better than what we have now. Because what we have now is we have some states and some schools in some state that are investing a lot more money…”

He also ended the press conference with a powerful quote. “You think there’s disparity in college football right now? There’s going to be a lot more in the future.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Nick Saban and Alabama Football as the 2023 offseason progresses.

