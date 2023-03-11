Nick Saban speaks on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a rollercoaster of a year.

For most of the 2022 season, Tagovailoa was one of the best quarterbacks in football. He set career highs in passing yards and touchdowns while leading the NFL in passer rating.

However, things turned later in the year, as concussion issues led to him missing multiple games, including Miami’s first postseason contest since 2016.

With something as serious as concussions, everyone is concerned about Tagovailoa’s health, including his college coach Nick Saban, who addressed the situation on Stephen A. Smith’s podcast.

“I hate it that he’s having these issues and problems,” Saban said. “I would trust the medical staff to make the right choices and decisions for his safety, his future. I’d love to see him continue to be able to play and have success, but I don’t want him to put himself at risk either.

“I think any time that guys start having multiple concussions, it’s a cause for concern. But again, I think that’s got to be sort of ‘How concerning is it?’ is a medical question that needs to be answered by some people who are experts in that field.”

Saban and Tagovailoa won frequently during their time together, including a National Championship in 2017. The coach knows just how special he can be, and he’s still rooting for him in post-Alabama days.

“He struggled here a little bit with some injuries — a couple of ankle injuries, obviously the hip injury that he worked hard to overcome,” Saban said. “I love Tua. He’s a great person. I love to tell the story, if you ask Tua, ‘How you doing today?’ the only player I’ve ever coached that would say: ‘Great, coach. Thanks for asking.'”

Tagovailoa was recently informed that the Dolphins are picking up his fifth-year option, keeping him tied to Miami through the 2024 season with a guaranteed salary of $23.17 million in that final year of his rookie deal. If Tagovailoa goes out, plays well and remains healthy, the Dolphins could still work out a long-term extension with him before he even sees the field in 2024.

