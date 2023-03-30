Nick Saban speaks on disappointing 2022 season, how to improve

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is currently working with his team in spring practices to prepare for the upcoming 2023 season. With numerous key players departing via the transfer portal or to the NFL via the draft, there are plenty of questions that are in need of answers.

In 2022, the Crimson Tide finished with only two losses and a win in the Sugar Bowl against the Big 12 conference champions. Though such a season would be cause for celebration to many programs across the country, it didn’t meet the Alabama standards.

Recently, Saban spoke with ESPN’s Heather Dinich and addressed his feelings on last season, as well as how the team can improve in 2023.

“Oh, we’re Full Metal Jacket because we’re no doubt disappointed in the very things that you pointed out. And I don’t disagree. As a coach, you’re always trying to get your team to play to their full potential, and I really don’t feel like made we got that done… You search for reasons, why and how can you fix it? We have two new coordinators, so new energy, new enthusiasm, new ideas are all beneficial. Hopefully, they’ll help us get these guys to play with a little bit more … discipline to be able to execute on a more consistent basis.

Saban and the Crimson Tide will take on Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3 in Tuscaloosa to kick off the 2023 college football season.

