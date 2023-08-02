Nick Saban speaks at 2023 Nick's Kids Foundation luncheon
Alabama football coach Nick Saban speaks with reporters at the 2023 Nick's Kids Foundation luncheon at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Has Georgia taken over Alabama's mantle as the best program in college football? For the first time in a while, that's a real question.
Howley was an integral part of the early success of the Cowboys in the 1960s. He remains the only player from the losing team to win Super Bowl MVP.
As in previous years, there are some teams who don't have an obvious No. 1 running back fantasy managers can draft. Jorge Martin looks to clarify these groups.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
The brother of the two-time NFL MVP was arrested in May on four charges.
Montrezl Harrell reportedly injured his knee during offseason workouts this summer.
Everyone wants to know who this year’s version of TCU is. The correct answer is that there likely isn’t one.
Barber, who helped the Tampa Bay Bucs win their first Super Bowl, had to wait a few years to finally hear his name called for the Hall of Fame.
Some of the top programs in the country will have an ongoing quarterback competition during preseason practice.
Here's how to watch Jake Paul's next fight.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
"Any responsible business would address these matters directly, especially when it comes to the most important and valuable group within the business: the working athletes," the NFLPA's statement said.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his divisional grades series with the AFC West.
The USWNT's descent from atop women's soccer isn't surprising or sudden.
McMahon has been under investigation for allegedly paying hush money for alleged sexual misconduct during his time as CEO of WWE.
The success of the 2022 season said a lot about the Chiefs.
Kicking off our 'Rankings Week' on the pod, Matt Harmon and Sharp Football analyst Rich Hribar breakdown the key differences between fantasy rankings and player projections.
Known for his exotic blitzes and pass-rush stunts, Wink Martindale has his defense focused on the run game this season.
