Nick Saban slammed his headset up 28-10 and the ESPN Coaches Film Room loved it
Despite a dominant effort from his team in the first half of the Orange Bowl against Oklahoma, Alabama coach Nick Saban had reason to be angry as the second quarter wound down.
The Tide, leading 28-10, was on the verge of scoring its fifth touchdown, but the potential scoring drive was derailed by three red-zone penalties — holding, an illegal formation and then a false start on a fourth-and-1 play.
After the false start, which forced Bama to settle for a field goal, Saban exploded and slammed his headset on the ground in disgust.
Moment of silence for Nick Saban's headset… pic.twitter.com/MTH8kq0gwm
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 30, 2018
The coaches in ESPN’s Coaches Film Room broadcast — Arizona State’s Herm Edwards, Boise State’s Bryan Harsin, Boston College’s Steve Addazio and TCU’s Gary Patterson — loved it.
The Film Room analysis of Nick Saban’s headset throw pic.twitter.com/65L3CiReZ6
— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 30, 2018
How funny is that?
They’ve all certainly been in Saban’s shoes before. And Edwards is a television veteran, so he knew the headset smash was coming. He requested a separate camera angle from the producers. Sure enough, the Saban headset smash was there for the coaches to enjoy.
The Tide went into the locker room up 31-10 to put itself one half away from another berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. But those penalties gave Saban reason to be heated, and get his team refocused.
