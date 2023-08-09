Nick Saban shares what Pete Rose said about gambling while speaking to Alabama football

Nick Saban always brings in a compelling lineup of speakers to Tuscaloosa each fall camp, and Pete Rose is one of the first big names to make a visit.

The MLB's all-time hits leader was flown to the University of Alabama early in the week and addressed the team.

"Amazing to me all the accomplishments that Pete Rose was able to (achieve)," Saban said. "All the records, it's fascinating. He was, in his own admission, he was not the most talented guy. But Charlie Hustle man. That guy was something else when it came to competitive spirit and how he went about doing what he did to play at a high level for so long. I think it was good for our players to hear. They really enjoyed it. He had a good sense of humor."

Rose, a 17-time all-star who won three World Series, received a lifetime ban in 1989 from the MLB as a result of gambling. He said in 2007 he made wagers every night when he was managing the Cincinnati Reds. He managed them from 1984 to 1989. Rose was asked this week about his gambling.

"He said he made a mistake, he should have never done it and he said it was bad judgment on his part," Saban said. "He was very much in admitting, but he also talked about winning and he said he never gambled on his team doing anything but winning. He believed in his players, he trusted his players, he loved his players. That's how he answered the question. I'm paraphrasing what he said."

Gambling has become a prominent topic in the college sports landscape. Former Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon was fired for cause this past May after he was revealed to be on the phone with a father of a University of Cincinnati baseball player who was placing large wagers on Alabama baseball against LSU on April 28 in Cincinnati.

Athletes at other schools have been connected to betting accusations. For example, Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is one of four accused of wagering in relation to Iowa State football games, ESPN reported.

