Nick Saban shares extremely high praise for LSU QB Jayden Daniels

Seeing legendary former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban on ESPN covering the NFL draft as opposed to being in Tuscaloosa preparing for the upcoming season still just doesn’t feel right, but that is a new reality. The program is in great hands with new head coach Kalen DeBoer moving forward and the Tide will be competing for a playoff spot again in 2024, but after 17 years it’s going to take some time to get used to.

I will say though, the special thing about Saban covering this draft is that it includes several of his former players as well as players he had to coach against, so he has a really strong sense for the class.

Two of the players that Saban is high on are LSU’s QB Jayden Daniels and WR Malik Nabers. As part of the pre-draft coverage on ESPN, Saban said of Daniels, “This guy is a phenomenal player. The most difficult player we had to defend in the last two years at Alabama, and let me say this, Malik Nabers is special because he is a complete receiver.”

Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, is currently projected to be selected No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders while Malik Nabers will definitely be a top ten pick, but the question is where to?

