Nick Saban sets record straight after ESPN report about academic bonus payments

Nick Saban took time in his opening statement at his news conference Wednesday to clear things up after ESPN published a report after asking 130 FBS schools whether they had plans to give recently-allowed academic bonus payments.

In 2021, schools began having the opportunity to pay athletes up to $5,980 each year for academic achievement after the U.S. Supreme Court voted unanimously against the NCAA in June in NCAA v. Alston, upholding lower-court rulings.

Alabama was not listed as one of the schools that plan to participate this semester in the optional Alston payments, but Saban said the school is taking part.

"The Alston money, we pay our players that," Saban said. "We paid them last semester, we’re paying them this semester. I don’t know where some of those things come from."

ESPN said it sent out public record requests and voluntary surveys. It got responses from 101 of 130 schools, and 22 of the 130 schools responded that they expect to give out Alston payments for academic achievement this semester.

Alabama was not included on ESPN's list, and ESPN said the UA athletics department didn't respond to multiple requests for information.

A UA athletics spokesperson told The Tuscaloosa News that it did respond to the survey. UA filled out the required fields, and the spokesperson said filling in the name of the specific institution was not one of those required fields. So it was recorded as a response of a school paying the Alston money, but the response was not attributed to UA specifically.

Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne also retweeted a tweet from ESPN's Pete Thamel confirming that UA has been one of the schools taking part in academic bonus payments.

Just spoke to Alabama AD Greg Byrne. Alabama is one of the schools doing this Alston payment to athletes and has been doing it from when it was first available. https://t.co/1mf2WeEvtS — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 6, 2022

