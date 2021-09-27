Nick Saban scheduled to join Peyton Manning on ‘Monday Night Football’

Former Tennessee quarterback and his brother Eli Manning will continue their alternate “Monday Night Football” broadcast on ESPN2 Monday night.

Dallas will host Philadelphia at 8:15 p.m. EDT.

According to “The Next Round” in Birmingham, Alabama, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is scheduled to join the Manning’s on their alternate broadcast.

Manning played for Tennessee from 1994-97 and led the Volunteers to the 1997 Southeastern Conference championship. He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the class of 2021.

The former UT quarterback was the No. 1 overall pick by Indianapolis in the 1998 NFL draft.

He won two Super Bowls, one with the Colts and another with Denver, and appeared in the Super Bowl four times.