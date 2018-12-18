Nick Saban says Tua Tagovailoa is ahead of schedule in recovery from ankle injury

Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave an update on the status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Monday, and the news sounds good for Crimson Tide fans.

The Heisman Trophy runner-up suffered a high ankle sprain in Alabama’s SEC championship win over Georgia on Dec. 1 and required surgery the following week.

Tagovailoa back at practice

Tagovailoa was back at practice Monday as the team prepares for its Orange Bowl matchup against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 29.

Saban told reporters that Tagovailoa has made significant progress.

With college football’s most potent offense awaiting in the Orange Bowl, Alabama will likely need a healthy Tua Tagovailoa under center. (Getty)

Saban: Tagovailoa ‘probably ahead of schedule’

“He’s doing well. I think he’s probably ahead of schedule,” Saban said. “He’s been able to take a lot of reps. He’s been able to throw the ball from the pocket. He can run.

“I don’t think he’s 100 percent change of direction yet. But he’s already going 100 percent on the gravity treadmill. So he’s been able to practice, and he’s made really, really good progress. So we’re encouraged by that.”

The Crimson Tide will likely need a healthy Tagovailoa to keep pace with the potent Oklahoma offense led by Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray that averages 578.4 yards and 49.5 points per game, both of which are best in the FBS.

Jalen Hurts filled in admirably for Tagovailoa against Georgia, but the Alabama offense hits another gear with Tagovailoa behind center. It’s a gear the Tide will probably need against Oklahoma.

