Nick Saban says playing for Alabama is not for everybody

No one has ever said playing for Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is easy. He sets expectations high and does everything in his power to make his players better people, athletes, students and family members. It’s about more than just football for Saban.

Recently, he even acknowledged that because of his commitment to his players, he understands that playing at Alabama may not be for everybody.

“This is not for everybody, okay? So, maybe people that want to be here, want to be good, want to do the best they can, and develop value for their future and who they are as a person.”

He goes on to discuss the importance of getting a proper education and doing everything necessary off the field in order to succeed on the field.

