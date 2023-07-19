Nick Saban says Nashville is heart of SEC country for media days

Southeastern Conference media days is being held in Nashville, Tennessee for the first time.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban kicked off day No. 3 at media days on Wednesday.

Media days will conclude with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and student-athletes Joe Milton III, Omari Thomas and Jacob Warren on Thursday at the Grand Hyatt.

Saban discussed having media days being held in Nashville for the first time.

“SEC media day is one of my favorites because this means we are closer to football season,” Saban said. “This is kind of the unofficial kickoff for football season from my standpoint, and maybe from yours as well.

“This is the first time we’ve been in Nashville. I think this is a great place, and certainly in the heart of SEC country, and a great venue for all of us.”

Alabama will host Tennessee on Oct. 21 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire