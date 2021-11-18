Nick Saban says a lot of Alabama players 'had the poor-me's' at Wednesday's practice

Nick Saban quickly made clear that he was not pleased with the Alabama football team's practice Wednesday as he stepped to the lectern minutes after it ended.

His voice had hints of frustration as he talked about his team's preparation for Arkansas.

"I think we need to have the right mindset in preparation, in practice, how we practice, how physical we need to be in terms of how we need to play in a game like this," Saban said as part of his opening statement.

He added that Alabama needs to be excited about how they prepare, play and practice the things the Crimson Tide needs to do to get ready for "a tough team."

He said Tuesday's practice was OK but Wednesday was a different story.

"Today we got a lot of guys that had the ‘poor-me's,' whatever that means," Saban said. "You get into your feelings and you don’t do things you need to do 'em to have success, and when you get that way you don’t create good habits and that’s not a good thing. It’s not something that we can accept and it’s something that we’ve got to do a better job of.”

Alabama coach Nick Saban during Saturday's game against New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

No. 2 Alabama (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will face No. 22 Arkansas (7-3, 3-3) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban not pleased by Alabama's practice ahead of Arkansas game