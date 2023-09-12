Nick Saban says ‘the future is now’ for the Alabama football team

Anytime Alabama suffers a loss under Nick Saban, it is natural to overreact. That has certainly been the case since the Crimson Tide dropped the Week 2 matchup against Texas this past Saturday.

How Alabama responds to this early season loss will be what defines the 2023 version of the Crimson Tide because everything that this team wants to achieve is still ahead of them, including a birth in the College Football Playoff.

During his Monday press conference, Coach Saban was asked about the mindset of his team this week following the loss and he has confidence that the players would respond.

“I would be shocked if this team does not respond in a really positive way to trying to get better, to try to do the things they need to do to get fixed. But we have to have better execution. We’ve gotta do simple things better, whether it’s pass protection, blocking, controlling the line of scrimmage, not giving up big plays on defense, whatever. Those are the things that are gonna change.

Coach Saban was also quick to point out that there is no room for error and emphasized the urgency of the situation.

The future is now. We’ve gotta do it now. That’s the main thing.”

It’s fair to point out that this week’s opponent, the South Florida Bulls, is not a huge test for the Crimson Tide. But it is an opportunity to display proper execution and attention to detail and get back on the right track heading into SEC play.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire