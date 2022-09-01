Nick Saban says that former Alabama OLB Drew Sanders likely would have started this season

In an SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday morning, Alabama head coach Nick Saban mentioned that Alabama transfer linebacker Drew Sanders would’ve likely been a starter on the Crimson Tide’s defense this season. The news was first reported by On3’s Clint Lamb.

The statement by Saban is interesting considering Sanders played outside linebacker at Alabama during his freshman and sophomore seasons. The Crimson Tide returns two starters from a year ago in sophomore Dallas Turner and junior Will Anderson. He could have potentially been hinting at Sanders starting alongside inside linebacker Henry To’oTo’o.

Now, Sanders is starting at inside linebacker at Arkansas after transferring this past offseason. The Texas native tallied 33 tackles and one sack in the two seasons that he spent in Tuscaloosa. He had some meaningful playing time as a sophomore but served as a second-string outside linebacker behind Dallas Turner.

The statement that Saban made on Wednesday certainly raises some eyebrows. Nonetheless, Alabama will travel to Fayetteville to face the Razorbacks on Oct. 1.

Nick Saban on the SEC Coaches Teleconference says Drew Sanders likely would’ve been a starter for Alabama this season. — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) August 31, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Sanders’ career at Arkansas as well as other Alabama transfers’ careers.

Related

Brian Robinson returns to Commanders facility days after being shot multiple times

Related

Who and where will Alabama play in the College Football Playoff?

Related

A daunting stretch of games that could spell trouble for Alabama

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire