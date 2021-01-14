Nick Saban says Bill O’Brien having dual NFL role “probably impossible”

Alabama has not made the hiring of Bill O’Brien official yet, but head coach Nick Saban sounds as if it’s a done deal.

O’Brien is expected to get back into coaching in Tuscaloosa as the national champions’ new offensive coordinator, replacing Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian left to become head coach at the University of Texas.

The Texans fired O’Brien as General Manager and head coach in October after an 0-4 start. O’Brien, hired as head coach before the 2014 season, went 52-48 in Houston.

“I think he did a really good job in Houston when he was the head coach,” Saban told Brandon Kyle Scott of Houston’s Sports Radio 610. “I think when he became the General Manager, maybe things didn’t go exactly how he would’ve liked, trying to have both roles. Having been a head coach in that league, I know how difficult it is to do both of those things, probably impossible.”

“So based on the body of work up until [becoming G.M.], I think he’s an outstanding coach and a really good person. He’s got a great family, and I think he’ll do a great job with our players here. I’ve always tried to have the best knowledge and experience I can for our players and their development, and I certainly think he can contribute to that in a very positive way.”

