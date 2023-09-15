Nick Saban says Alabama players must be paranoid to play for Crimson Tide: 'You've got to be'

Nick Saban preached the virtue of paranoia for Alabama football players on Thursday's episode of the "Hey Coach" radio show.

The point of the paranoia, Saban said, is to assume other teams are out to get the Crimson Tide, to make their entire season with a win against one of the most dominant teams in college football over the last decade-plus. By assuming they will get their best from their opponents, Alabama players won't be surprised by the effort from opposing players.

"Paranoid people always think somebody is always after them," Saban said on the show. "If you're gonna be a player at Alabama, you've got to be paranoid because every team that plays us is going to try to beat us because it makes their season, it makes their program. It's all they talk about."

As alluded to by Saban, opposing teams are on high alert when the Crimson Tide are on the schedule. And Texas was certainly ready for the challenge in Week 2 as the Longhorns marched onto Bryant-Denny Stadium to hand Alabama a shocking 34-24 defeat.

The Crimson Tide failed to execute down the stretch against the Longhorns, as sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe threw two crucial interceptions and was sacked five times by a staunch Texas defensive line. Alabama must bring a consistent effort and reduce any unforced errors throughout the rest of the season to keep their chances of winning the SEC alive.

When asked about how he was able to maintain consistency through his prolific coaching career, Saban had a simple — yet compelling — answer.

"I guess I'm just paranoid," he said. "That means I always think somebody is out to get me. That means I'm always focused on what's going to happen next."

Saban hopes his Crimson Tide approach the rest of the season with a similar mindset, as opposing teams have circled the date they line up against Alabama. Saban's squad takes on South Florida in Tampa, Florida, at 2:30 p.m. CT, looking to bounce back from the disappointing loss to Texas.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nick Saban preaches "paranoid" mindset for Alabama football players