What Nick Saban said at SEC media days

Nick Saban addressed the media at the 2021 SEC media days on Thursday. The Alabama head coach covered everything from the new name, image and likeness (NIL) laws to having to replace assistant coaches and six first-round NFL draft picks.

Here are some key takeaways, in bullet point form, from Saban’s time at the podium:

• There isn’t a real precedent for consequences stemming from the NIL

• Change is not a bad thing, it is how you adapt

• Alabama is looking forward to playing against Miami in Atlanta, and also having the fans back in the stands with full-capacity stadiums

• Advice for new coaches trying to stick around in the SEC: “That’s simple, you have to win”

• Noted that Dr. Matt Rhea and David Ballou have made a tremendous impact on the program. They wanted to move from a powerlifting type program to a more scientific method. The players have really bought in. Noted that soft tissue injuries were down nearly 50% to years prior

• Saban is excited to Henry To’oto’o on the team. He was one of the best defensive players in the SEC over the last couple of seasons. Brings great leadership qualities

• Really respects Lane Kiffin as a coach and believes get doesn’t get enough credit for helping Alabama change schematically on offense

• Noted that sophomore Javion Cohen should start at left guard this fall

• The addition of Bill O’Brien does not change their offensive philosophy

• Noted that around 90% of the roster is vaccinated, but believes it untimely a personal decision for each player

