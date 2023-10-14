What Nick Saban said about KJ Jefferson's escape and a gnat on a fly's rear end

During Saturday's loss to No. 11 Alabama, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson made an unbelievable play to break out of a sack attempt by Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold, and still be able to throw the ball for a first down.

Alabama coach Nick Saban praised Jefferson's athleticism skills on that particular play.

"That quarterback is a handful. I mean when a quarterback can take a major college football player and throw sling him off like a gnat's (rear end), I mean that's one of the most impressive plays I've ever seen a player make," Saban said.

The play, which occurred in the fourth quarter of the game, was originally looking like a big sack for Alabama until Jefferson miraculously broke out of it and connected with tight end Var'keyes Gumms on a 24-yard completion.

With Saturday's loss, the Razorbacks fall to 2-5 (0-4 SEC) and play host to Mississippi State in Fayetteville next Saturday.

