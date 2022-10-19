What Nick Saban said about the Jermaine Burton situation

In the aftermath of the Alabama Crimson Tide-Tennessee Vols game, it was a wild scene down in Knoxville.

Two viral videos have been circulating that apparently show wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a female Tennessee fan. The first video surfaced on Oct. 16, just after the game went final. The other was shared on social media on Oct. 18.

“We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday. “We are currently working to gather information.”

This season the former Georgia Bulldogs receiver has accounted for 18 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Burton caught two passes for 49 yards in the game against Tennessee.

The fans at Neyland Stadium poured onto the field following the game-winning field goal by Chase McGrath. The win ended the 15-game losing streak that dates back to Saban’s first season in Tuscaloosa.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire