What Nick Saban said about Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner ahead of USF game

Alabama football quarterback play filled discussion during and after the loss to Texas, and it has spilled over into the week.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban was asked Monday about Jalen Milroe and Tyler Buchner at different points in Saban's press conference ahead of the matchup between No. 10 Alabama (1-1) and South Florida (1-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Milroe started the entire game against Texas while Buchner did not play. Milroe completed 14 of 27 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 44 yards. Saban said postgame he considered playing multiple quarterbacks, but then Milroe threw a touchdown to put Alabama ahead. Saban said he never discussed playing multiple quarterbacks, though.

Here's what Saban said about both signal callers Monday.

What Nick Saban said about Jalen Milroe

After the game, Saban said Milroe never got a case of the poor-me's at any point in the game, no matter what struggle popped up.

Saban was asked Monday how big it was for Milroe to maintain his confidence.

"I think it's important in all positions, but one thing you don't want to do is get frustrated as a player," Saban said. "You don't want one play to affect the next play and to stay positive. But you can say stay positive but we all have self talk right? You got to believe it. You can't just say 'Okay, I'm gonna do this' but don't believe you can do it. You got to believe and trust in yourself, too. So I think the players stayed positive. They tried to keep the energy level up. They didn't get frustrated in the game and Jalen didn't either. But still, you got to trust and have faith and confidence in doing what you're coached to do on a consistent basis and that's going to help you be successful."

What Nick Saban said about Tyler Buchner

Saban was asked what he has seen from Buchner after more time in the system. Buchner transferred from Notre Dame after the spring and was the second quarterback to play after Milroe against Middle Tennessee. In that game, he completed three of five passes for 27 yards while rushing for a nine-yard touchdown.

"Well he played really well in the last scrimmage and he’s done well in practice," Saban said. "So, we feel really good about sort of how he’s continued to improve and develop and the confidence in what he’s doing."

