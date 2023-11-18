What Nick Saban said about injuries following Saturday's 66-10 win over Chattanooga

There were a few notable Alabama football players missing in Saturday's 66-10 win over Chattanooga.

One of those players was wide receiver Kobe Prentice, who did not see the field at all for the Crimson Tide, along with linebacker Quandarrius Robinson, who was seen leaving the field late in the game.

According to coach Nick Saban following the win, both sustained minor injuries, with Prentice injuring himself in practice earlier in the week, that did not seem to be too serious.

"Q is fine, he just had a stinger," Saban said. "Kobe Prentice, he sprained his hamstring in practice this week. He probably could have played in the game. But, you know, you always risk reinjury with those things. So, hopefully in the next few days he will get his strength back up so that's not a risk. That's why he did not play today."

Also notable pieces missing for the Crimson Tide on Saturday was safety Jaylen Key and linebacker Deontae Lawson, who are still recovering from their respective injuries they sustained versus LSU. Key, though, was seen in uniform for warmups but was not wearing his helmet.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Nick Saban gives injury update following win over UTC