What Nick Saban said after the first scrimmage of fall camp

Earlier today Alabama held their first scrimmage of fall camp and afterward head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media. Below are some of the quick hitters from his press conference.

Saban mentioned that there was a lot of “good hitting” for a first scrimmage.

He mentioned scrimmages are more about evaluating execution from the players than trying to scheme.

Bryce did a really good job according to coach Saban. He mentioned that the team needs to be better around Bryce.

Australian punter, James Burnip did well in today’s scrimmage according to coach Saban.

Coach Saban mentioned there are about eight or nine guys that could play along the defensive line.

Saban really bragged on freshman DB Terrion Arnold’s work ethic and the staff is encouraged with the progress he has made.

Coach Saban mentioned that senior Kendall Randolph is a “jack of all trades” and brings great experience and knowledge, but did sprain his ankle today and did not get to complete the scrimmage.

