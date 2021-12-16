What Nick Saban said about Deion Sanders landing Travis Hunter, nation's No. 1 recruit

Deion Sanders and Jackson State stunned the college football world Wednesday when it landed Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite.

Hunter was committed to Florida State, the alma mater of Sanders.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban, who has been in commercials with Sanders, was asked at his signing day press conference how surprising it was to see an FCS program land the No. 1 recruit.

"I have a lot of respect for Deion Sanders," Saban said. "He's a good coach. He's a good guy, was a great player. Has got a great personality, and I enjoy doing commercials with him. But it's not for me to comment on who makes what decisions to go where based on what circumstances. He got a great player, and I think that's good for his program. I'm not really going to make any comments about what happened. I don't really know the background or the details of what happened there. But everybody has the right to make those choices and those decisions. That's why it's America. Everybody has freedom of choice. I'm happy for him that he got a great player."

Hunter, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound cornerback, became the highest rated commit ever for Jackson State and an HBCU school.

