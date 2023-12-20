What Nick Saban said about coaching Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., son of former Alabama football player

Nick Saban doesn't like to make comparisons. He will say as much and will often decline to make a comparison when asked. He doesn't think that's fair to former players.

He made that clear Wednesday once again when asked to make a comparison, but the Alabama football coach eventually made a small one when asked about a father-son duo: Saban's former player, Dre Kirkpatrick, and Saban's new player, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

"Little Dre is a mature guy that kind of knows what he wants," Saban said. "He's a very competitive guy. His dad had a lot of those same characteristics. That's why he became the kind of player he was."

Saban said both Kirkpatricks are good people and part of a "great family."

Alabama signed the younger Kirkpatrick on Wednesday during the early signing period. The recruit is a three-star safety who played for Gadsden City.

With the elder Kirkpatrick having played for Saban from 2009-2011, the Crimson Tide coach now has the opportunity to coach a former UA players' son. It's the first time that's happened.

"I think it's great," Saban said.

Saban, in his 17th season with the Crimson Tide, has coached a former players' son before, but not at the same school. He coached Mark Ingram at Michigan State in the 1980s and then coached Mark Ingram II at Alabama.

"(Kirkpatrick) has been a really good ambassador for the program," Saban said. "Was a great player here. Had a great NFL career. So you really appreciate that part of it. I know how proud he is of his son, what his son has been able to accomplish and for his son to be able to have an opportunity to come to Alabama."

