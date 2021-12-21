What Nick Saban said before the Christmas break

Christmas is just a few days away but that hasn’t slowed down Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide as they prepare for their College Football Playoff semi-final matchup with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The team will be taking a couple of days off on Thursday and Friday from its preparation to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family.

Before heading home for the holidays, Saban addressed the media on Monday afternoon.

Here are some of the notes from his press conference.

When asked about some of the young receivers who could possibly step up in the absence of John Metchie, Saban mentioned that Javon Baker, Traeshon Holden, Agiye Hall, and Ja’Corey Brooks have all done a good job.

On the Bearcat defense, Saban said that they do a great job of playing together and they don’t really make any mistakes.

Saban also mentioned that Will Anderson’s mindset is what separates him as a player.

On Cincinnati’s secondary, Saban said that they are long and play very aggressively and they are a talented group.

Saban also mentioned that quarterback Bryce Young does a great job of not letting the external factors impact him.

Coach Saban ended his press conference by wishing everyone a happy holiday.

