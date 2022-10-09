What Nick Saban said about Bryce Young's injury after Alabama-Texas A&M game

Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young did not start against Texas A&M. He has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

Nick Saban deemed Young a game-time decision on Thursday during his radio show. Once the game arrived, Jalen Milroe was the starting quarterback as No. 1 Alabama defeated Texas A&M 24-20.

"We'll just see what kind of progress Bryce makes for the next week," Saban said postgame.

The Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 SEC) faces No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) next Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS) at Neyland Stadium.

Young was in uniform during warmups, but he did not throw the football. He mainly just stayed near the quarterbacks during warmups and watched as Milroe and freshman Ty Simpson ran with the offense.

Milroe completed 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 83 yards on 17 attempts as well. But he fumbled twice and threw an interception.

Saban said during the pre-game Crimson Tide Sports Network radio broadcast that the medical staff would make a decision on Young. Alabama, Saban said, would not put Young at risk if he wasn't 100%.

Young wanted to enter the game late, Saban said. Alabama's offense was having trouble closing out the game. It went three-and-out on a drive when it needed just one first down to all but close out the game.

"He's been very supportive all week of helping Jalen every way that he can, but he also wants to play," Saban said. "He actually wanted to play at the end of the game."

Young suffered the injury in the second quarter against Arkansas when he landed awkwardly on his shoulder. Young did not return in that game in Fayetteville, Arkansas, but he stayed in uniform on the sideline.

