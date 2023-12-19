What Nick Saban said about Alabama football RB Jase McClellan's injury status

Alabama football RB Jase McClellan's injury status for the Crimson Tide's Jan. 1 College Football Playoff showdown against Michigan remains questionable. McClellan injured his foot in Alabama's 27-24 win over Auburn and left the field that night in a walking boot. He did not play against Georgia, and coach Nick Saban said his evaluation is ongoing.

"He's getting better. It's probably still too early to tell. He's getting ready to do some dry-land running and some things, so he'll progress through the rest of the week and we'll see where he lands by the end of the week," Saban said Monday.

McClellan leads Alabama in rushing yards with 825 on 166 carries. He was replaced in the starting lineup in the SEC Championship Game by Roydell Williams, who rushed for 64 yards on 16 carries in a 27-24 win over Georgia.

Saban added that CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, who was placed in concussion protocol during Alabama's win over the Bulldogs, has cleared protocols and returned to practice.

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

SWEET: Inside the making of a 750-pound gingerbread house replica of Bryant-Denny Stadium

RECRUITING: When is the 2023 college football early signing period? Dates, recruiting rankings and more

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What Nick Saban said about Alabama RB Jase McClellan's injury status