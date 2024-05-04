Nick Saban roasts college football social media critics in hilarious rant

Former Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach Nick Saban is still a fresh retiree but has not been shy in front of the cameras. While he has always been willing to share his opinions, even some unpopular ones, Saban continues to voice his thoughts.

Recently, Saban has discussed the current state of college football and its trajectory. However, a recent public appearance was highlighted by a rant against social media critics.

“It amazes me, that some guy sits in his basement, probably in his mom’s house probably in his underwear, probably overweight, and puts something on the internet and anybody cares about what he thinks,” said Saban.

Saban’s relationship with the media, and fans on social media, has always been rocky. Now, however, he is deciding to not hold back and let his frustration blossom into some hilarious soundbites.

He is not wrong, though. Social media has become a bullhorn for fans to voice their thoughts, whether positive or negative. The issue is that coaches and players also read these posts, and they can become rat poison, unnecessarily boosting an individual’s ego, or they can be hurtful.

Regardless, Saban argues that even the most unqualified of people now have a means of letting millions hear their voice. Though it can be a good thing, it oftentimes can be detrimental.

'Probably in his mom's house, probably in his underwear, probably overweight' 😂😂😂 Nick Saban quotes are undefeated. pic.twitter.com/RBnTtiNDQl — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) May 3, 2024

