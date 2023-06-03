Nick Saban reveals how much he works throughout the course of the year

It’s a pretty cliche saying, but if you want something, you have to work for it, and that is especially true in the world of college football. The margins are so thin, to begin with inside of the Southeastern Conference that it really comes down to how much are you willing to work and how badly do you really want it.

Nobody knows about it better than Alabama head coach Nick Saban who often jokes that “They just don’t make ’em like they used to” as he continues to dominate CFB into his 70s. At the SEC Spring meeting this past weekend he revealed that he and his staff work seven days a week 44 weeks of the year. Whether it is coaching in the season, the multiple recruiting windows, helping players with the NFL draft process, or going to coaching clinics there is so little time for the coaching staff to rest at any point in the year that it really paints a picture of who wants it most.

Even after seven rings and all the money a man could ever need, Saban is solely focused on the next ring. That’s what separates him from the 65+ other coaches that have coached a game in the SEC during his tenure. For example, as more details have seeped out about Bryan Harsin and his departure from Auburn, it became apparent that he didn’t want to put in the effort it takes to land important recruits, and their recruiting numbers reflected that.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to rejoice that Nick Saban coaches at the University of Alabama.

