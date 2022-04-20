Nick Saban reveals how much former players have made in the NFL

When it comes to producing NFL talent, there aren’t many programs that do it as consistently as the Alabama Crimson Tide. Head coach Nick Saban has proven that you can have success on the field in his program and it will lead to bigger and better things. Much like heading to the NFL.

In a recent interview, the Alabama head coach provided a staggering stat as far as the money earned by form players since 2007.

“Somebody gave me a stat that our players have made $1.7 billion playing in the NFL since 2007,” Saban said via AL.com. “And all those guys didn’t play when they were freshmen. They didn’t all play when they were sophomores. They didn’t even all play when they were juniors, but they all developed.”

Saban has been very vocal about the development aspect of the Alabama football program. Crimson Tide players are expected to do the right thing on and off the field. In the classroom and on the practice field if they expect to see the field. While some see the field early, it isn’t always the case.

For players who aren’t seeing the field as early as they would like, or just don’t like the fit there is another option. Keilan Robinson is a prime example. He transferred to Texas to get a better opportunity, Saban even addressed that Robinson would have seen more playing time with Alabama had he stuck it out.

“That’s where sometimes these guys are little short-sighted when they misread sort of what their opportunity really would be if they tried to stay and compete.” – Saban on Robinson on Nov. 18, 2021

Staying at a particular school isn’t the right choice for every player but you can understand why the Alabama head coach stands firm on development and waiting for your turn on the field.

For those who decided to stick it out with the Tide, that $1.7 billion seems to be a clear indication that his program works.

