Nick Saban reveals how Kirby Smart hired Dan Lanning before Alabama could land former GA

Dan Lanning, Alabama defensive coordinator? It was almost a reality — until Kirby Smart jumped in and brought him to Georgia.

The Nick Saban coaching tree is extensive, and it hs only gotten larger in recent years as Saban assistants cycle through the program and various college football — and even NFL — head coaching jobs.

But that extensive tree is starting to work against him. Smart served as defensive coordinator at Alabama under Saban from 2007 through 2015, the last season of which Lanning was a graduate assistant for the Crimson Tide. In 2018, Saban wanted to hire Lanning to rejoin the program after two years as a position coach at Memphis in 2016-17. But Smart got to Lanning first.

As Saban relayed to "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday:

REQUIRED READING: Nick Saban record vs. assistants: How Alabama legend has fared

"What I've always tried to do is have a bunch of young people, evaluate them, see them go get other jobs and know that you would hire them back, because you know who they are," Saban said. "Now one of the disadvantages of having all these guys going out and getting jobs everywhere, is they hire the guys before I get a chance to, like Dan Lanning.

"Dan Lanning was here as a GA, he went to Memphis, got a job, I was ready to hire him, and two days before I hired him, Kirby hired him."

Alabama, of course, had an opening at defensive coordinator after Jeremy Pruitt left to take over the head coaching position at Tennessee. (That said, Saban didn't specify on Thursday whether his intention was to hire Lanning in a defensive coordinator role or as a positional coach). As it was, he promoted Tosh Lupoi from co-defensive coordinator to defensive coordinator for the 2018 season.

Lanning, of course, coached outside linebackers in 2018 at Georgia. It wasn't until a year later he took on the role of defensive coordinator, a position he held from 2019 through 2021.

Maryland coach Mike Locksley, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin are among the recent Saban coordinators to get head coaching positions. Even more coaches such as Lanning, the current coach at Oregon, got their start at Alabama as position coaches or graduate assistants.

"It messes up your game plan a little bit when you got all these guys out there, because they know who the guys who you've had in the organization are that are the good ones, and they end up snatching them up before you get a chance to. I try to keep a file on, 'Here's the best coordinators, here's the best receiver coaches, here's the best DB guys,' and it's hard to do. The longer you're a head coach, the more displaced you get from who are the best assistants. You have to depend on other people, ask questions and do a lot of research on who are these best guys."

REQUIRED READING: Was Jalen Milroe's benching a touch of Nick Saban genius?

Nick Saban assistants at Alabama

Assistant turnover has been a recurring theme for Nick Saban at Alabama. The longest stretch he has gone without a change to either of his offensive and defensive coordinators is four years, from 2008-11: Jim McElwain served as his OC, while Smart was his defensive coordinator. (They held those positions alongside Joe Pendry and Kevin Steele, respectively).

Saban's longest-tenured coordinator, of course, was Smart, who held his position for eight years before leaving to take over at Georgia in 2016. Here's a look at his top assistants, from 2007 through 2023.

2007: Major Applewhite (OC), Kevin Steele (DC)

2008: Jim McElwain/Joe Pendry (Co-OC), Kevin Steele/Kirby Smart (Co-DC)

2009: Jim McElwain (OC), Kirby Smart (DC)

2010: Jim McElwain (OC), Kirby Smart (DC)

2011: Jim McElwain (OC), Kirby Smart (DC)

2012: Doug Nussmeier (OC), Kirby Smart (DC)

2013: Doug Nussmeier (OC), Kirby Smart (DC)

2014: Lane Kiffin (OC), Kirby Smart (DC)

2015: Lane Kiffin (OC), Kirby Smart (DC)

2016: Lane Kiffin (OC), Steve Sarkisian (OC), Jeremy Pruitt (DC)

2017: Brian Daboll/Mike Locksley (Co-OC), Jeremy Pruitt/Tosh Lupoi (Co-DC)

2018: Mike Locksley (OC)/Josh Gattis (Co-OC), Tosh Lupoi/Pete Golding (Co-DC)

2019: Steve Sarkisian (OC), Pete Golding/Charles Kelly (Co-DC)

2020: Steve Sarkisian (OC), Pete Golding/Charles Kelly (Co-DC)

2021: Bill O'Brien (OC), Pete Golding/Charles Kelly (Co-DC)

2022: Bill O'Brien (OC), Pete Golding/Charles Kelly (Co-DC)

2023: Tommy Rees (OC), Kevin Steele (DC)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nick Saban shares how Kirby Smart hired Dan Lanning before Alabama