Nick Saban retires as head football coach at Alabama

One of the most iconic runs as a coach in any sport is coming to an end.

Nick Saban, 72, has decided to retire as head football coach at the University of Alabama.

Breaking: Alabama’s head coach Nick Saban is retiring, sources tell @ClowESPN. pic.twitter.com/pCthok4rpb — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2024

Saban spent 17 years as head coach of the Crimson Tide. His overall record in Tuscaloosa, is an astounding 206-29.

He was 16-7 in the postseason.

He won 7 national championships and 11 SEC titles.

Other places Saban was head coach include the Miami Dolphins, LSU, Michigan State, and the University of Toledo.

Saban’s retirement comes on the same day another 72-year-old exited a coaching job. Pete Carroll will no longer coach the Seattle Seahawks but that was not his decision.

Two greats 🐐 Pete Carroll and Nick Saban forever changed CFB ❤️ pic.twitter.com/awxKIMvWeu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 10, 2024

“You’re a hell of a coach.” Kirby Smart to Nick Saban before the 2023 SEC Championship 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/sgnWkfDfq5 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 10, 2024

