Nick Saban retires as head football coach at Alabama

Barry Werner
One of the most iconic runs as a coach in any sport is coming to an end.

Nick Saban, 72, has decided to retire as head football coach at the University of Alabama.

Saban spent 17 years as head coach of the Crimson Tide. His overall record in Tuscaloosa, is an astounding 206-29.

He was 16-7 in the postseason.

He won 7 national championships and 11 SEC titles.

Other places Saban was head coach include the Miami Dolphins, LSU, Michigan State, and the University of Toledo.

Saban’s retirement comes on the same day another 72-year-old exited a coaching job. Pete Carroll will no longer coach the Seattle Seahawks but that was not his decision.

