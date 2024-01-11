How will Nick Saban’s retirement impact Texas?

It was announced on Wednesday afternoon that legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban will retire from football.

Saban led Alabama to six national championships at Alabama and one with LSU, cementing himself as the greatest college football coach of all time.

With all due respect to coach Saban, his retirement could not have come at a better time for the Texas Longhorns.

Texas will now enter the SEC in 2024 with one less powerhouse, assuming Alabama doesn’t continue its reign as one of the top colleges in football. The Longhorns beat Alabama in 2023, signaling one of the few times Saban has lost at home. Now, Texas doesn’t have to worry about the legendary coach haunting them.

Here is how Nick Saban’s retirement could impact the Texas Longhorns moving forward.

Recruiting

One of Nick Saban’s best attributes is his recruiting. Just hours after the announcement of his retirement, five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams decommitted from Alabama. Saban leaving could open the door for more recruits coming to the Forty Acres.

One less SEC powerhouse to worry about?

No one knows what will happen now that Nick Saban is retired. Alabama’s decade-plus of a powerhouse might be over and return to what it was like before Saban. Alabama hadn’t won a national championship since 1992 before Saban arrived, and the Crimson Tide’s fate could be heading back to mediocrity depending on the next hire.

Could Alabama make a run for Sarkisian?

Before taking the head coaching position at Texas, Steve Sarkisian was given an opportunity at Alabama for a second stint with the program. Nick Saban gave Sark another chance to get back into coaching and won a national championship in 2020 as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Sarkisian appeared to be the head coach in waiting at the time. Could Steve Sarkisian be on the list of potential candidates for Alabama?

