Nick Saban retirement: College football reacts to Alabama football coach's ending career

Austin Curtright, USA TODAY NETWORK
Alabama football coach Nick Saban has informed the Crimson Tide that he's retiring, sources confirmed to The Tuscaloosa News on Wednesday. The news was first reported by ESPN's Chris Low and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Saban, 72, finished his 17th season with a 27-20 overtime loss at the Rose Bowl to No. 1 Michigan, the eventual national champions this season. Saban ends his coaching career that started in 1972 with seven national championships (six with Alabama), 11 SEC championships, five SEC Coach of the Year awards and numerous national coach of the year honors.

The news is a major shock to the college football world, as Saban is regarded as one of the best coaches — if not the best — in college football history. He has coaches the most national championshipship teams, with Paul "Bear" Bryant coming in second with six total titles.

Now, the Crimson Tide shift focus to replacing Saban, who brought the program to unprecedented heights. Here's how the college football reacted to Saban's retirement:

