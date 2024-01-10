Nick Saban retirement: College football reacts to Alabama football coach's ending career

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has informed the Crimson Tide that he's retiring, sources confirmed to The Tuscaloosa News on Wednesday. The news was first reported by ESPN's Chris Low and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Saban, 72, finished his 17th season with a 27-20 overtime loss at the Rose Bowl to No. 1 Michigan, the eventual national champions this season. Saban ends his coaching career that started in 1972 with seven national championships (six with Alabama), 11 SEC championships, five SEC Coach of the Year awards and numerous national coach of the year honors.

The news is a major shock to the college football world, as Saban is regarded as one of the best coaches — if not the best — in college football history. He has coaches the most national championshipship teams, with Paul "Bear" Bryant coming in second with six total titles.

Now, the Crimson Tide shift focus to replacing Saban, who brought the program to unprecedented heights. Here's how the college football reacted to Saban's retirement:

Coach K after someone told him Nick Saban retired without doing a year long drawn out retirement tour pic.twitter.com/EeOqWnqGPn — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 10, 2024

There’s a world where Nick Saban and Bill Belichick leave coaching in the same week and just spend the rest of their days together talking football at Saban’s lake house.



I like the sound of that world. pic.twitter.com/RUrT9qd3wX — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban is one of the best to ever do it:



🐐 7 National championships (6 w/ Bama, 1 w/ LSU)

🐐 5x SEC COY awards

🐐 297 career wins (5th all-time)



28 years of greatness pic.twitter.com/WlEGUFYXz6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2024

On Nick Saban, there was a bit of quiet chatter this could be coming, but when it does, it's still a stunner. The unexpected domino that falls means some big time program is losing its coach who didn't have any idea that was even possible.



An all-time legendary run in T-Town. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) January 10, 2024

Two greats 🐐



Pete Carroll and Nick Saban forever changed CFB ❤️ pic.twitter.com/awxKIMvWeu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 10, 2024

"You're a hell of a coach."



Kirby Smart to Nick Saban before the 2023 SEC Championship 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/sgnWkfDfq5 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 10, 2024

This will be my favorite video of Nick Saban. Hats off pic.twitter.com/UHTIP1KDc7 — Reese Bobby (@ReeseBobUT) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban walks off the field for the final time as Alabama's head coach: pic.twitter.com/IKR0jBdIPx — Max Cohan (@MaxCohan) January 10, 2024

