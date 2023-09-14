Nick Saban to retire? Why Alabama coach told Pat McAfee 'it's kind of laughable'

If you're waiting for Nick Saban to retire, the Alabama coach has news for you:

It's not happening. At least, not any time soon.

"It's kind of laughable,” Saban said Thursday during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “... I love what I'm doing, and I'm focused on the challenge. I feel great right now. I love it. We've got lots of challenges this season, I'm looking forward to it and we're all in."

Saban, 71, is in his 17th season as the Crimson Tide's football coach and 50th overall as a coach. Saban's future is easy message-board fodder, especially so after Alabama missed the College Football Playoff last season and suffered a Week 2 loss to Texas this season.

"I think the rumors about me retiring started about five years ago and it's kind of laughable..



I love what I'm doing and I'm focused on the challenge" ~ Nick Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YWpq7huGsN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 14, 2023

Saban has solidified himself among the greatest college football coaches of all time after winning six of his seven national championships and eight of his 10 SEC championships while leading the Crimson Tide. He’s also coached the NFL's Miami Dolphins, won numerous coach of the year awards and is annually one of the nation's top recruiters.

Saban had to replace both his offensive and defensive coordinators ahead of the 2023 season, after Pete Golding left to helm for Ole Miss and Bill O’Brien reunited with Bill Belichick to run the New England Patriots' offense. Saban hired Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele as offensive and defensive coordinator, respectively.

REQUIRED READING: Is there a QB competition for Alabama football ahead of South Florida? What Nick Saban said

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nick Saban retirement? Alabama coach tells Pat McAfee 'it's laughable'