Nick Saban to remain involved with the team, will have an office at stadium

Former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has retired from coaching. While he is stepping down, he is not stepping away. The legendary coach will remain involved with the program and even have his own office in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Rece Davis sat down with Saban and spoke with the coach about his 17 years in Tuscaloosa and what’s next for him. Davis then relayed this message on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show.

What will this mean for the next head coach? No one is quite sure. Filling the shoes of the greatest college football coach is no easy task, attempting to do so with him being there is nearly impossible. The standard at Alabama is high and the expectations are to win championships.

Conversely, whoever accepts the job will have the G.O.A.T. by their side as they transition into this role and will have a mentor, and possibly even a friend, to help get started in Tuscaloosa.

