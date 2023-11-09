Nick Saban: 'Relief syndrome' so pervasive, even Miss Terry looking past Kentucky to Iron Bowl

Many Alabama fans are guilty of looking past opponents and into the future, toward the season-ending Iron Bowl vs. Auburn.

While Nick Saban and the team are staying locked in on Saturday's opponent, Kentucky, some internal voices are looking toward the end of the season — much to the Crimson Tide coach's chagrin. After a big win over LSU put Alabama in strong position to win the SEC West, Miss Terry, Saban's wife, was one of the many fans who looked toward the season-ending Iron Bowl.

More: Nick Saban coaching tree: Alabama football assistants Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin to face off

On Thursday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," McAfee told Saban — who often tells stories about Miss Terry on the show — how much his listeners look forward to hearing about her every week and that he looked forward to one day meeting her.

Saban chimed in with her latest insights from Sunday morning:

"I woke up on Sunday morning and Miss Terry said it's gonna be hard playing at Auburn..



I said are you kidding me we're playing Kentucky this week and we gotta focus on what's in front of us" ~ Coach Saban



That is AWESOME 😂😂 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/52QJAf6ReZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2023

REQUIRED READING: Alabama's Nick Saban tells Pat McAfee he 'hated' losing receiver Aaron Anderson to LSU

"I had to straighten her out this week with relief syndrome too," Saban said. "I wake up on Sunday morning, and she looks at me and says, 'Man, it's gonna be hard playing at Auburn.' I said, 'What are you talking about? Are you kidding me? We got to play Kentucky this week, and we got Chattanooga the next week. We'll worry about that when we get to that.'

"I said, 'You've got relief syndrome like everybody else, it's pervasive. The fans have it, everybody has it. We can't have it. We've got to get focused on what's in front of us right now.'"

Saban is always looking for new ways to get his team locked in, and Miss Terry might be trying some new strategies of her own to fire Saban and the Crimson Tide up going into the final stretch of the season.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nick Saban keeping Alabama football — and Miss Terry — focused on Kentucky