Nick Saban releases official statement on Alabama hiring Kalen DeBoer

On Friday afternoon, Alabama decided to hire Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer to be the team’s next head coach. He will follow in former Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s footsteps in helping lead the Crimson Tide moving forward.

Soon after Alabama officially announced the hiring of DeBoer, Saban released an official statement.

“I want nothing more than to see Alabama Football continue to be successful, and Coach DeBoer is an outstanding choice to lead this program. He has a proven track record of success and is one of the brightest football minds. Coach DeBoer has an excellent understanding of what it takes to be a successful head coach, whether it’s coaching, recruiting, developing players, or building a culture. He has done a fantastic job at every stop of his coaching career, and I am excited to see what he will be able to accomplish in Tuscaloosa. Terry and I will be here to support Coach DeBoer and his family with anything they need.”

Saban is excited to see what the future holds like the rest of the Alabama fanbase. It will be interesting to see a new face on the sidelines inside Bryant-Denny Stadium next season. It will take some adjusting, but Coach Saban has reassured the Alabama fans that the program is in good hands moving forward.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest news regarding the Alabama football program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire