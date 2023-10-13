Nick Saban: Will Reichard punts benefited Alabama vs. Texas A&M after James Burnip injury

On Thursday's edition of the weekly "Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show," the Alabama coach explained that he felt more comfortable in the Crimson Tide's ability to cover punts with kicker Will Reichard in their Week 6 win against Texas A&M — rather than starter James Burnip.

Burnip pulled a muscle in his leg during the 26-20 win against the Aggies, forcing Saban to insert Reichard into the lineup as the punter. Reichard is synonymous with reliability within the Crimson Tide locker room, as he is one of the most dependable placekickers in Alabama history.

But his ability as a punter, Saban said, provided immediate benefits against Texas A&M, particularly in regard to punt returner Ainias Smith.

"I hated to see James Burnip get hurt," Saban said on Thursday's edition of the show. "But I felt a little better about covering the punts when Will [Reichard] was punting."

On Burnip's first punt of the game, he botched a 29-yarder to the Alabama 44-yard line, giving the Aggies great field positioning and allowing them to turn it into a go-ahead field goal to make the score 3-0.

His second punt of the game was a massive 63-yarder, but Saban explained that it was too low and left specials team as a disadvantage by putting the ball in Smith's hands. He caught Burnip's punt and returned it for 46 yards to the Crimson Tide 22-yard line. One play later, the Aggies scored a 22-yard touchdown to tie the game 10-10.

Reichard stepped onto the field after Burnip's injury for the final four punts of the game, forcing three fair catches by Smith and a touchback. Reichard's ability to hang the ball high in the air and allow special teams chasers to get to the kick returner completely took the speedy Smith out of the return game.

While Burnip averaged 46 yards per punt (with a long of 63), Reichard averaged 41.3 yards per punt and had a long of 45 yards. Reichard, however, didn't allow a single return yard.

Burnip is listed as a game-time decision for the Crimson Tide's matchup against Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban's decision to insert Burnip back into the lineup or stick with the reliable Reichard will be a storyline to keep an eye on as Alabama looks to fight its way to the SEC championship game.

